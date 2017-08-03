Croatia Wants New Fighters to Replace Aging MiG-21s The Croatian government has issued requests for proposals (RFP) to five countries as it seeks a more modern, Western-type replacement for its aging Mikoyan MiG-21s. In July, the country, which is one of the last operators of the MiG-21 in Europe, issued RFPs for new fighters to Greece, Israel, South Korea, Sweden and the U.S. The aircraft making the shortlist include surplus F-16 Fighting Falcons from the U.S., Greece and Israel. South ...