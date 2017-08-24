Israeli F-35s Perform Refueling Trials The Israeli Air Force has conducted aerial refueling tests with its first F-35s as it pushes to achieve an initial operational capability by year-end. The refueling trials, undertaken with a boom-equipped Boeing KC-707s tanker, were documented on the air force website. Day/night refueling tests have already been performed, and the air force intends to run lights-out “pitch-dark” scenarios soon. Israel’s F-35s, designated F-35I, are ...