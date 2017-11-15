The U.S. Navy wants 72 MQ-25 Stingray UAVs, but will only order four aircraft initially as part of the engineering and manufacturing development phase.
NAS PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland—Northrop Grumman’s departure from the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray competition hasn’t fazed Naval Air Systems Command (Navair), the organization in charge of acquiring up to 72 carrier-based unmanned tankers. Rear Adm. Mark Darrah, program executive officer for unmanned aviation and strike weapons at Navair, says, “It’s their decision,” and Northrop continues to support the program under a contract for concept refinement ...
