Ballistic-missile defense systems, mainly imported from the U.S., form the largest spending category in the Japanese defense ministry’s budget request for the next fiscal year, which proposes funding for three interception systems. Requested aircraft purchases also are dominated by U.S. products. The budget request for the year beginning April 1, 2018, calls for a 2.5% increase over the 2017 allocation and targets spending of more than ¥5 trillion ($44 billion) for the first time. ...