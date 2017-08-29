With a series of requests for big-ticket defense purchases from the U.S., Romania is pressing ahead with plans to modernize its armed forces and meet NATO’s defense spending targets. Bucharest plans to spend €9.8 billion ($11.55 billion) on defense equipment until 2026, after President Klaus Iohannis decreed at the beginning of 2017 that Romania should meet NATO’s 2% of Gross Domestic Product defense spending target, a dramatic boost from the 1.4% it had been spending in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"U.S. Equipment Tops Romanian Arms Shopping List" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.