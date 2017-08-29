With a series of requests for big-ticket defense purchases from the U.S., Romania is pressing ahead with plans to modernize its armed forces and meet NATO’s defense spending targets. Bucharest plans to spend €9.8 billion ($11.55 billion) on defense equipment until 2026, after President Klaus Iohannis decreed at the beginning of 2017 that Romania should meet NATO’s 2% of Gross Domestic Product defense spending target, a dramatic boost from the 1.4% it had been spending in ...