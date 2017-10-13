The U.S. Army is reforming how it buys weapons in what may be its most significant acquisition shake-up in more than 40 years. Acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has directed the consolidation of the materiel concept, development and procurement process from “idea to delivery” under one new overarching command. Recommendations regarding this new command will come from a new task force headed by Lt. Gen. Ed Cardon, which this month embarked on a 120-day review process of all ...