U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Return To Europe

Jul 19, 2017
Aviation Week & Space Technology
RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND—For Maj. Nick Krajicek, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds' first international appearance since 2011 was a dream come true. Born in West Point, Nebraska, the Thunderbirds slot pilot enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier right out of high school to "get off the farm, quite literally," he told Aviation Week here. He flew UH-60 Black Hawks as a Medevac pilot before transitioning to the Air Force in 2004. Krajicek applied to the ...

