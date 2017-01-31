As the U.S. Air Force contemplates the right mix of high and low-end fighters, the service is filling in the details of a plan to study what commercial-off-the-shelf designs might be a good fit for a possible light-attack fleet. In an updated wish list sent to President Donald Trump’s transition team in January, the Air Force asked for an additional $8 million to study a potential low-cost, light-attack aircraft to fight Islamic State terrorists. Top service officials have recently ...
