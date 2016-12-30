WASHINGTON - The U.S. Air Force has launched its highly-anticipated T-X next-generation trainer competition, issuing a request for proposals on Dec. 30 that will likely be answered by five or six industry team already vying for the $16.3 billion contract opportunity. The Advanced Pilot Training program will deliver 350 high-performance aircraft and an associated ground-based training enterprise to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon, which student pilots selected to fly fighters and bombers ...
