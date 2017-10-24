The competition to replace the U.S. Air Force’s long-serving Bell UH-1N Huey is shaping up to be a battle between Black Hawks, new versus secondhand. On one side, Sikorsky is offering to build more HH-60Us, a type the service already operates. On the other side, Sierra Nevada Corp. has shaken up the scene by offering Force Hawk, based on ex-Army UH-60L Black Hawks that have been overhauled and upgraded to meet Air Force requirements. Boeing has offered the MH-139, a missionized ...