Our Lockheed Martin F-16 is hurtling toward a mountain valley, peaks looming closer on either side. Suddenly, as if from nowhere, another F-16 powers into the gap from the other direction, on a collision course. With the fast-approaching F-16 a barely visible dot in the sky, warning chevrons appear at the top and bottom of the head-up display. Seconds from impact, the chevrons come together, and the aircraft’s automated collision avoidance system triggers a fly-up escape maneuver. ...