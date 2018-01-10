Turkey’s decision to sign on the dotted line for a Russian air defense system is likely to frustrate the relationship between Ankara and its NATO allies. While other NATO countries invest to free themselves of dependence on Russian defense equipment, Turkey’s $2.5 billion purchase of the much-feared S-400 Triumf (SA-21 Growler) marks a radical about-face in the NATO member’s defense acquisition habits. However, it also looks increasingly like a one-off. $2.5 billion ...