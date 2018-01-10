Turkey’s decision to sign on the dotted line for a Russian air defense system is likely to frustrate the relationship between Ankara and its NATO allies. While other NATO countries invest to free themselves of dependence on Russian defense equipment, Turkey’s $2.5 billion purchase of the much-feared S-400 Triumf (SA-21 Growler) marks a radical about-face in the NATO member’s defense acquisition habits. However, it also looks increasingly like a one-off. $2.5 billion ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Uncertainty Surrounds Turkeyâ€™s Air And Missile Defense Vision" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.