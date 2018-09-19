Britain’s Empire Test Pilots’ School (ETPS) is getting ready for a new era of training it believes will inherently change how future test pilots are prepared. The Boscombe Down, England, school—whose alumni include Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden and British astronaut Tim Peake—is one of a handful of internationally recognized test pilot training organizations, along with France’s EPNER and the U.S. Air Force and Navy test pilot schools, and is marking its 75th ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"UK Test Pilot School Adapting For Systems-Rich Flight-Test Era" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.