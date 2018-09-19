Britain’s Empire Test Pilots’ School (ETPS) is getting ready for a new era of training it believes will inherently change how future test pilots are prepared. The Boscombe Down, England, school—whose alumni include Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden and British astronaut Tim Peake—is one of a handful of internationally recognized test pilot training organizations, along with France’s EPNER and the U.S. Air Force and Navy test pilot schools, and is marking its 75th ...