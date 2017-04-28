One of President Donald Trump’s most consistent moves in nearly 100 days in office has been to make a drastic threat and then take credit for victories that were years in the making. Take the F-35: He threatened to buy Boeing Super Hornets, and then patted himself on the back for getting Lockheed Martin to sign a deal the last administration had put together. Might that pattern be playing out regarding NATO? During his campaign, Trump put diplomats on edge, calling the European-U.S. ...
