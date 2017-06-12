The defense plus-up provided in President Donald Trump’s first budget request breathed new life into Lockheed Martin’s U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, enabling the U.S. Air Force to keep the 60-year-old platform flying for the foreseeable future. The news that the Dragon Lady, as it is known, will continue patrolling the skies indefinitely, is a significant victory for Lockheed, which argues the U-2 fleet could fly through 2045 with no significant airframe upgrades. Most of the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Trump Defense Budget Gives U-2 New Lease On Life" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.