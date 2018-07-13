Japan is seeking Aegis Ashore capability levels that are not yet available, government officials say, amid reports that the country will use an advanced new sensor from Lockheed Martin, the defense system’s prime contractor. An order for the two Aegis Ashore installations could be placed this year, the officials said in an interview, while emphasizing it may not happen. The radar decision is close, they add. Although Aegis Ashore is operational in Romania and being installed in ...