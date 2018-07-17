Japan and Britain plan to begin test shots of the advanced version of the MBDA Meteor air-to-air missile in five years, following a prototype manufacturing effort for which the two partners are now preparing. Britain will conduct the test shots, a Japanese defense ministry official says. The weapon, the Joint New Air-to-Air Missile (JNAAM), will essentially be a Meteor with a Japanese seeker with an active, electronically scanned array (AESA) and intended for use by the Japan Air ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Tests For Japanâ€™s AESA Meteor Planned For 2023" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.