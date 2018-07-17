Japan and Britain plan to begin test shots of the advanced version of the MBDA Meteor air-to-air missile in five years, following a prototype manufacturing effort for which the two partners are now preparing. Britain will conduct the test shots, a Japanese defense ministry official says. The weapon, the Joint New Air-to-Air Missile (JNAAM), will essentially be a Meteor with a Japanese seeker with an active, electronically scanned array (AESA) and intended for use by the Japan Air ...