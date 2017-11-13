In a wooded valley near Cazenovia, New York, carved out by a glacier millions of years ago, Lockheed Martin is testing some of the world’s most sophisticated air surveillance and counterfire radars. At the end of Windy Hill Road, perched high up on one side of the valley, stand two U.S. Army trucks equipped with Lockheed’s 360-deg. TPQ-53 active, electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, as well as a 1980s-vintage Marine Corps TPS-59 3D air surveillance radar—which ...