If war breaks out on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the U.S. will want to throw an immense volley of precision ordnance. The Republic of Korea Navy will soon begin adding more to the stockpile of available weapons, following the South Korean Defense Ministry approval of defense manufacturer LIG Nex1's ship-to-land missile program for production. The weapon will extend the navy’s land-attack capability to its frigates. Another LIG Nex1 weapon, close to deployment, will offer ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"South Koreaâ€™s LIG Nex1 Land-Attack Missile Cleared For Service" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.