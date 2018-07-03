Lockheed Martin simulated a deck-handling demonstration of its MQ-25 flying-wing design UAV in mid-May at its Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, for U.S. Navy officials. Lockheed, Boeing and General Atomics are competing to make a single-engine UAV that can refuel fighters from the carrier deck in the mid-2020s. The Navy is scheduled to award one of the three companies a fixed-price development contract in August for four aircraft, the first of which would fly by fiscal 2021. A ...
