In June, U.S. Air Force F-15Es shot down two Iranian UAVs in Syria—both Shahed 129s operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These were rare incursions between U.S. and Iranian aircraft in the Middle Eastern country, which Iran has used as a testing ground for the Shahed, one of the most advanced armed UAVs in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Air & Space Force (IRGC-ASF) drone unit. It will continue to be a mainstay of the fleet well into the next ...