Saudi Arabia’s aerospace industry is gearing up to build fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and unmanned air vehicles in the 2020s. And as part of the kingdom’s plans to diversify its economy away from oil—part of its Vision 2030—it wants to use the know-how to eventually produce its own indigenously developed aircraft in the mid-2030s. At the Dubai Airshow, nine Saudi-based companies led by Taqnia Aeronautics signed a pact to support Taqnia’s efforts to produce ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Saudi Aerospace Companies Partner On Taqnia Aircraft Programs" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.