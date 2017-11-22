Saudi Arabia’s aerospace industry is gearing up to build fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and unmanned air vehicles in the 2020s. And as part of the kingdom’s plans to diversify its economy away from oil—part of its Vision 2030—it wants to use the know-how to eventually produce its own indigenously developed aircraft in the mid-2030s. At the Dubai Airshow, nine Saudi-based companies led by Taqnia Aeronautics signed a pact to support Taqnia’s efforts to produce ...