Britain’s largest-ever warship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, now finally at sea, has sailed into a storm over the UK’s ability to afford the capability and its £178 billion ($230 billion) defense equipment plan. The 65,000-ton, 280-m-long (920-ft.) ship inched out of Scotland’s Rosyth Dockyard on June 26, carefully sliding under myriad road and rail bridges crisscrossing the Firth of Forth, before heading out into the North Sea. Pride of the Fleet The ...