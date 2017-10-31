The pending deal between the U.S. and Greece to modernize the Hellenic Air Force’s Lockheed Martin F-16 fleet would push the number of aircraft upgrades the manufacturer has in the pipeline to about 450. The recent announcement that Athens wants to convert up to 123 of its legacy Fighting Falcons to the newest F-16V “Viper” configuration comes as Lockheed tries to complete the sale of new aircraft to Bahrain—which would be produced in Greenville, South Carolina, ...