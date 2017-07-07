The UK is preparing to re-enter the long-range maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare missions. The purchase of nine Boeing P-8 Poseidons, announced in the 2015 Strategic Defense and Security Review, will close a decade-long capability gap and help address the growing threat from submarines and underwater warfare technologies against this island nation dependent on the high seas for its trade. Stirring the Seas First Royal Air Force P-8 Poseidon to be delivered in 2019 Britain ...