Faced with a critical shortfall, particularly in the fighter community, the U.S. Air Force may be forced to take drastic steps to produce new pilots. The service is short 1,500 pilots, including 1,000 fighter pilots, says Brig. Gen. Michael Koscheski, director of the new Aircrew Crisis Task Force established to tackle the problem. That gap will continue to grow with an increased demand for experienced combat aviators in regions such as the Middle East and Asia. “In Desert Storm, we ...
