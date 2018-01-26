There are many parts to the new National Defense Strategy, as unveiled Jan. 19 by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, but all you really need to know if you are in the aerospace and defense industry is that you should hurry up. “To keep pace with our times, the department will transition to a culture of performance and affordability that operates at the speed of relevance,” the retired Marine four-star general said in a Washington speech that day. “Our current ...