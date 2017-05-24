The indecision over the F-35’s debut at this year’s Paris Air Show is perhaps indicative of where the market is now—poised for exciting display but surrounded by uncertainty and increasing global competition. This year’s show finds the defense market in flux. Defense budgets are beginning to rise in the U.S. and Europe. And even in the face of an oil-price slide, Middle Eastern nations are still on a weapons-buying spree. But the industrial capacity of nations ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Paris Air Show: A Showcase For Defense Competition" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.