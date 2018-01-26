President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to change U.S. nuclear weapons policy in ways that will make nuclear conflict more likely, as revealed by the leaked draft of its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR). The new policy is a rejection of the efforts of every president since the end of the Cold War, Republican and Democrat alike, to reduce the role and number of U.S. nuclear weapons. Those efforts led to large-scale reductions in U.S. and Russian nuclear stockpiles and lowered the ...