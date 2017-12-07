The current consensus on Wall Street is that the Pentagon budget has begun a steady, multiyear upturn. This is underpinned by three asumptions: 1) The world is a more dangerous place; 2) In constant dollars, defense spending cycles do not waver from the pattern established since the late 1940s; and 3) There is a pressing need to capitalize aged combat aircraft and other capital assets. Capping this consensus are the statements of U.S. senior Defense Department leaders. While the ...
