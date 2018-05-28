A few weeks ago, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank and a coalition of research universities focused on science invited me—a history major—to give the keynote speech at an event about the importance of federal science funding. That might have seemed a counter-intuitive choice on their part, but not when you consider that I was there to represent an industry—aerospace and defense—that is leading the world in technological innovation, creating American jobs, keeping us ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Reverse Decline In Research Funding" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.