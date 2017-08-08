The F-X2 Project, the Brazilian Air Force’s procurement program for a new fighter, has reached fruition some 15 years after the request for proposals was issued. The winner is an in-development Swedish multirole fighter, the Saab JAS-39 Gripen E/F (New Generation), which defeated its shortlisted competitors, the Dassault Rafale and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. Even more decisive than the winning aircraft’s alleged lowest operational cost was its level of technology ...