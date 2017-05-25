Recently, the U.S. Defense Department stepped up its outreach to commercial technology companies to ensure that its warfighters have access to the latest innovation and capabilities. Based on my experience, U.S. commercial industry enthusiastically supports the department’s aim to deliver innovation that enables warfighters to win at the best possible value for the American taxpayer. Yet one area that is working against this outreach is that of commercial intellectual property (IP) ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: How To Fix The Pentagonâ€™s IP Overreach" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.