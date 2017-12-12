South Korea’s defense ministry wants a hefty increase in spending next year on weapons to face the missile and nuclear threat from North Korea. The proposed budget also would allow South Korea’s own surface-to-surface missile capabilities to advance. Development of the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-X fighter and LCH-LAH civil-military helicopter are additional major spending items proposed for 2018. Of the total budget request of 43.11 trillion won ($40 billion) for 2018, ...