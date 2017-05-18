A new single-stage, liquid-propellant missile that North Korea tested on May 14 may fall only a little short of the conventional classification of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The weapon looks like it may become the longest-ranging in Pyongyang’s arsenal that can be practicably deployed, at least until other newly revealed ballistic missiles are made ready. North Korea’s technicians sent the newly tested missile, a Hwasong-12, on a high- and short-range ...