A shootout with North Korea would be “catastrophic,” as pointed out this week, by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Nonetheless, a war of words is being waged between President Donald Trump and Pyongyang. On Aug. 11, Trump affirmed via Twitter that the U.S. is “locked and loaded” for action against North Korea if provoked, saying “military solutions are now fully in place.” Those options include strikes by up to six nonnuclear Boeing B-1B bombers ...