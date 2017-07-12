Agricultural aircraft have made their own impact in counterinsurgency operations over the years. In Colombia and Central America, the crop sprayers have been used for just that, directly targeting drug crops with chemicals. Increasingly, agricultural aircraft such as the Air Tractor AT-802, Thrush 710P and Thrush 510G are taking on a greater role as low-cost, long-endurance platforms kitted out with surveillance systems and a wide range of precision-guided weaponry. Platform integrators are ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The New Crop Of Low-Cost ISR Or Attack Aircraft" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.