House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) hopes the second time is the charm, and he is claiming new momentum in his crusade to transfer U.S. air traffic control (ATC) out of the FAA and into a federally chartered, nonprofit organization. Shuster on June 21 introduced a new bill featuring a revised and supposedly friendlier approach, including a fee exemption for general aviation (GA) use of airspace, plus a guaranteed seat on the board of directors of ...