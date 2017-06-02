With an empire spanning the Far East, Middle East, UK and the U.S., Britain’s biggest aerospace and defense company, BAE Systems, has emerged from the global economic downturn and the subsequent cuts in international defense spending in a relatively healthy state. But as the company’s veteran CEO, Ian King, prepares to hand the reins to newcomer Charles Woodburn at the end of this month, the company might encounter headwinds that could blow some of King’s well-laid plans ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New BAE Boss Faces Challenges And New Opportunities" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.