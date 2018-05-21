In a little-noticed addendum to NASA’s report on the unexplained physiological episodes plaguing U.S. Navy F/A-18 pilots, the agency concluded that Boeing, the manufacturer, showed “no initiative” to fix the problem.

But Boeing is pushing back, arguing that it has long been a “proactive partner” in the Navy’s efforts to mitigate the harrowing cockpit events. The company says it took on a significantly larger role in the Navy-led investigation in 2017, during the tail end of the NASA review.

Despite more than 450 physiological episodes (PE) on Boeing’s F/A-18 strike fighter fleet, the aerospace giant has over the years depended “almost entirely” on the Navy to identify and correct the problem, according to the NASA report dated September 2017.

NASA concluded Boeing depended ‘almost entirely’ on the U.S. Navy to correct the problem Boeing says the company took on a larger role in 2017

“What this review of Boeing’s PE involvement suggests is that Boeing, the manufacturer of the F/A-18 (a fighter with a long history of PE episodes), has shown a very limited effort on its own initiative to describe a problem with their product to their customer, and no initiative to actually correct the problem,” the report reads.

During the comprehensive NASA investigation, Boeing and the Navy’s F/A-18 and EA-18G program office jointly provided NASA a list of 49 initiatives the team undertook to address the PEs dating back to 2000. But NASA concluded that most of the items were ordered by the Navy for reasons other than solving this particular problem, while others occurred before PEs became a recognized issue. Most of the items appeared to be “normal” programmatic activity, such as revising manuals, improving aircrew emergency procedures and redesigning or improving some components for non-PE reasons, according to the report.

“My conclusion was that Boeing did not try to find the solution to this problem,” Clinton Cragg, principal engineer for NASA’s engineering and safety center, tells Aviation Week. “I would think that if a product is not up to standard, then probably the manufacturer ought to be doing something.”

Boeing did show initiative on one item—a 2016 Technical Independent Review (TIR), in which the aircraft maker tapped experts from across the enterprise to examine the issue and provide recommendations, Cragg says.

Rep. Niki Tsongas (D-Mass.), ranking member of the House Armed Services tactical air and land forces subcommittee, notes that while Boeing is today “fully engaged” with the Navy on the PE issue, NASA’s findings on the company’s lack of initiative prior to 2017 are “especially troubling.”

“The NASA report conveyed that this problem emerged in 2009 and involved more than 450 incidents through late 2017, and that the contractor could have initiated and provided more engineering support services—services for which they charged the federal government,” Tsongas says.

But Dan Gillian, Boeing’s F/A-18 and EA-18G program manager, disputes NASA’s characterization.

“I think we’ve been proactive partners with the Navy on F/A-18, in particular, for the duration of the program,” Gillian tells Aviation Week, pointing in particular to Boeing’s role in improving the Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) sieve material and maintenance practices for that system a few years back.

Gillian does note that Boeing “took a step back internally” in 2016, establishing the TIR to address “the need to take a more comprehensive and holistic approach” to the PEs. The TIR focused on investigating the human aspect of the problem rather than trying to find a single mechanical cause. Boeing briefed Navy leadership on the review, and as a result, in March 2017, the company was elevated to the role of co-lead for the Navy’s Physiological Episodes Action Team (PEAT), led by Rear Adm. Sara Joyner, Gillian says.

“The specific charter of Boeing as the co-lead of that PE team was to create and implement and drive a comprehensive root-cause corrective action (RCCA) process, pulling from around Boeing, pulling from our experience on F-22, pulling from our experience on 787, the best of Boeing, [and] bringing the medical community in,” Gillian says. The goal was “to really [pursue this], starting with the human, ending with the human.”

The RCCA process is ongoing but has already yielded tangible results, Gillian says. Boeing in February implemented a change to the F/A-18’s environmental control system software to “smooth out” the cabin pressurization flow and is in the process of developing and delivering improvements to the primary and secondary bleed air regulators. The team is also looking at how the flight-gear—such as an overly tight harness or a leaky mask—fit might restrict aircrew breathing.

Gillian notes that these issues are not causing PEs directly but says the modifications should improve performance of the aircraft and aircrew.

Another accomplishment of the RCCA has been to eliminate potential causes, such as contamination, he says.

In addition, Boeing is gearing up to replace the F/A-18’s analog cockpit-pressure altimeter—a needle that moves up and down on the instrument to reflect cabin pressurization—with a digital system. The Cabin Pressure and OBOGS Monitoring System (CPOMS) will constantly display the cabin pressure in the cockpit to the pilot and alert him or her visually and orally—through a headset—if there is a change in the flow. CPOMS also will record cabin pressurization data throughout the mission for post-flight review.

Boeing wrapped up an early milestone, preliminary design review (PDR), on CPOMS about 10 days ago and will complete development later this year. The company intends to start fielding the system to the fleet in the first quarter of 2019. The newest F/A-18s will be delivered to the Navy with CPOMS already installed, while the existing Hornets may incorporate the system during service-life modification, Gillian says.

“It’s relatively unheard of to go from source selection to PDR in a month, which is what we’ve done, and we’re finishing development inside seven months, which is relatively unheard of, and we’re fielding hardware in less than a year,” Gillian says. “The company, industry, the Navy—everyone is all-in on solving the PE issue, and CPOMS is a great example of how we are working together to do that.”

Boeing is executing on a variety of contracts with the Navy as part of the PE effort, in addition to using internal funds to “jump-start and/or self-fund PE activities,” says spokesman Justin Gibson.

As a result of the PEAT’s hard work, the Navy is seeing a downward trend in F/A-18 and T-45 PEs, Gillian notes, echoing Joyner’s recent testimony to Congress. However, the Navy wants to drive the rate down to pre-2010 levels ultimately, he says.

“I think that is a good goal,” Gillian says, pointing out that the number and severity of PEs is moving in the right direction. “I think a lot of that is through the changes we’ve made, and the Navy’s doing a really great job of getting out and talking to the aircrew to help them understand what’s happening.”