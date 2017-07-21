Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) may be battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, but even from his hospital bed he remains a leading voice on defense issues. That said, as he undergoes treatment, his absence from the chamber could affect the timing of passage of the bill that tackles defense policy, including securing additional funding for the Pentagon, acquisition reforms and assistance for Ukraine. Since the start of the year, McCain has prodded Congress and the White House to dedicate ...