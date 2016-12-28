WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Army’s annual order of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) hit-to-kill interceptors has increased 32% to $1.45 billion compared to last year’s bulk buy. The late-December order provides the Army with standard PAC-3 and dual-pulse solid rocket motor PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) types, as well as missiles for Qatar, the South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the foreign military sales ...
