The Intercept Despite the increase in threats from North Korea and Iran, Washington is taking a cautious approach to missile defense from space. House lawmakers passed a bill that would fund the Pentagon for fiscal 2018, including an amendment that blocks funding to develop a space-based ballistic missile defense intercept layer. Seeing the writing on the wall for a politically risky and costly program for a missile defense interceptor based in space, Republicans seem to be coalescing ...
