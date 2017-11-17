President Donald Trump’s threats in response to North Korea’s missile tests have lawmakers on Capitol Hill debating whether any single individual should be allowed to singlehandedly direct a first nuclear strike. Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, introduced legislation on Nov. 15 that would declare that it is the nation’s policy not to use nuclear weapons in a first strike. He argues that such an agreement “will ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Lawmakers Debate Presidentâ€™s First Nuclear Strike Authority " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.