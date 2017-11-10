The House and Senate Armed Services committees are splitting their differences over the proposed creation of a Space Corps and sending a strong message about the state of Air Force space leadership. Instead of creating a corps—proposed as part of the Air Force similar to the way the Marine Corps is embedded within the Navy—a conference version of the bill to authorize Pentagon policy in fiscal 2018 would dismantle the Air Force’s current management of space. It would ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Lawmakers Challenge U.S. Air Force Space Leadership" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.