Gulfstream has emerged victorious in a three-way dispute over who should be the platform provider for the U.S. Air Force’s program to replace its aging Compass Call communications jamming aircraft. With more plot twists and feuding factions than the “Game Of Thrones” television drama, the EC-X Compass Call replacement, managed by the Air Force’s Big Safari program office, has been plagued with intrigue, accusations and bid protests. Electronic Attack Air Force ...