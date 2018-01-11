The great power rivalry among China, Russia and the U.S. has spurred somewhat of a renaissance in the Western aerial target drone business, which is slowly becoming dominated by Kratos. Lightweight UAVs with fighterlike performance are being shot out of the sky at an increasing rate as the U.S. Defense Department steps up its development of anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons, from conventional interceptors to high-power lasers, microwave energy and electronic attack ...