As Norway prepares to modernize it submarine-hunting maritime patrol fleet, Kongsberg is looking to equip the nation’s new Boeing P-8s with its Joint Strike Missile (JSM). The JSM is a long-range anti-ship and land-attack missile, jointly built by Kongsberg and Raytheon to equip the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). The JSM is undergoing flight tests on F-16s, and Norway plans to field the new weapon on its operational JSF fleet in the 2020s. It is the only powered strike missile that ...
