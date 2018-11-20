Japanese engineers have overcome the challenge of designing a weapon bay for supersonic release of stores, a feature of a fighter that the defense ministry has proposed to develop for entry into service in the 2030s. A critical design objective has been achieving high but undisclosed speed in the four-step cycle of door opening, weapon ejection, launcher retraction and door closing. Tests have verified aerodynamic and mechanical performance of the bay, says an official of the Defense ...
