Development of a version of the MBDA Meteor air-to-air missile with an advanced Japanese seeker is increasingly likely, as the project progresses from studies to prototype manufacturing and testing. The seeker, assumed to be derived from the world-leading Japanese AAM-4B weapon, turns out to have advanced to an even higher technological level. Although the UK is working on the project, the Defense Ministry in London suggests that Japan is the only intended customer, at least so far. Other ...